Writers resist hate, celebrate MLK Jr. in Moscow - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST

Community members gathered at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow on Sunday night to read and listen to writing and music as part of a local hosting of the international "Writers Resist" movement. The event was one of over 90 reportedly happening around the world in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

