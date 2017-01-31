Soup for the soul: The perfect mix of...

Soup for the soul: The perfect mix of hearty and healthy in one bowl

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Chicago Tribune

After a holiday season of indulgent meals, nothing satisfies my soul more than a bowl of warm, lemony lentil soup. Featured in "Big American Cookbook: 250 Favorite Recipes from Across the USA" , this plant-based dish is the perfect intersection between hearty and healthy; and best of all, it can be made in one pot.

