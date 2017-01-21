Champagne flows in Moscow at Trump's inauguration
Champagne corks popped Friday in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump's presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries. "It's weird, but it's great, and for the first time ever Russians are applauding the victory of a U.S. presidential candidate," political analyst Stanislav Byshok said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec '16
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC