Veterans head to Standing Rock protest
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has issued a video statement just days before a federal deadline, calling on all parties in the Dakota Access oil pipeline dispute to avoid violence. Her video, released Friday evening, doesn't refer to a government order for protesters to leave federal land by Monday.
Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
