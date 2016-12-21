PolySync Technologies: forging the future of driving
Most car buyers will never hear of Portland-based PolySync Technologies, but the young company is right in the heart of the most ambitious change to the automobile industry since Henry Ford invented the production line. The software startup, located in an industrial building along Southeast 11th Avenue, is bringing the best practices of software design and integration to the task of creating self-driving cars.
