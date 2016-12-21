Lone North Idaho Democratic Legislato...

Lone North Idaho Democratic Legislator Warns of GOP Push for Public Lands Takeover

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Boise Weekly

The only Idaho Democratic legislator north of McCall sounded what she called "a high alert" Wednesday, saying "we may need to hold a rally in Boise" to block what she said could be a direct effort by Republicans to push for a state takeover of public lands. Writing for the Lewiston Tribune , William Spence reports Rep. Paulette Jordan shared her concerns Wednesday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters in Moscow.

