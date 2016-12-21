Lone North Idaho Democratic Legislator Warns of GOP Push for Public Lands Takeover
The only Idaho Democratic legislator north of McCall sounded what she called "a high alert" Wednesday, saying "we may need to hold a rally in Boise" to block what she said could be a direct effort by Republicans to push for a state takeover of public lands. Writing for the Lewiston Tribune , William Spence reports Rep. Paulette Jordan shared her concerns Wednesday at a meeting of the League of Women Voters in Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Psycho Punk Pizza Pusher
|Dec 19
|Kurtz
|1
|Froma Harrop's troubling support of French burk...
|Aug '16
|Name
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Moscow, ID (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|Alex
|24
|Statewide Add the Words Candlelight Vigils Plan... (Mar '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeke
|15
|Annete Skiles (Oct '10)
|Dec '13
|Todd
|4
|Daily Kos: Shirley Ringo will give Raul Labrado... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|SeeRayRun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC