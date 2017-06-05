New 80-foot Aerial Delivered to Morrisville, VT
The members of the Morrisville, VT, Fire Department have taken delivery of an 80-foot aerial built by HME Ahrens Fox. It's built on a 1871 custom cab and chassis, powered by a Cummins ISL 400 hp engine and an Allison 3000EVS transmission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morrisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09)
|Jul '15
|Bosash187
|23
|Police: Albany man dies from CO poisoning (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Richard_
|1
|Sterling Area Services Connection To Phil Ciotti (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Moscowman
|5
|Kids' health care may vary by region (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Community News in Brief (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Kiel frum Kee Wess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morrisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC