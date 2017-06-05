New 80-foot Aerial Delivered to Morri...

New 80-foot Aerial Delivered to Morrisville, VT

Friday May 12 Read more: FireHouse.com

The members of the Morrisville, VT, Fire Department have taken delivery of an 80-foot aerial built by HME Ahrens Fox. It's built on a 1871 custom cab and chassis, powered by a Cummins ISL 400 hp engine and an Allison 3000EVS transmission.

