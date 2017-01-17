Birth - Morrison
In Copley Hospital, Morrisville, Vt., Dec. 17, 2016, a son, Benjamin Stephen, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, to Sarah Peck Morrison and Sean Patrick Morrison of Wolcott, Vt.; grandson of Elizabeth Rugg Grybko of Greenfield, and Debra and Mark Morrison of Woburn; great-grandson of Barbara Rugg of Sante Fe, N.M.
