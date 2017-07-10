WSCC Offers Class For Permit To Carry...

WSCC Offers Class For Permit To Carry A Firearm

1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Walters State's Division of Workforce Training will offer a Permit to Carry a Firearm class on Saturday, July 15, at the college's Public Safety Campus in Morristown, a news release said. The class runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The class includes classroom instruction and four hours on the shooting range, and meets the safety class required for permit holders by the Tennessee Department of Safety.

