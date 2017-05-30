Woman drowns, family rescued at Tenne...

Woman drowns, family rescued at Tennessee dam

A Tennessee woman has drowned trying to free her children and others from a raft caught in the Enka low-head dam on the Nolichucky River in Hamblen County. The Citizen Tribune of Morristown reports 29-year-old Anna Last drowned Thursday afternoon.

