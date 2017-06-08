Suspect robs Morristown pharmacy of d...

Suspect robs Morristown pharmacy of drugs

Wednesday Jun 7

The robbery was reported just after 8 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy, 2114 East Andrew Johnson Highway. The suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist.

Morristown, TN

