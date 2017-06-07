Seven indicted on drug charges

Seven indicted on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Grainger Today

Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor RUTLEDGE -a The Grainger County Sheriff's Department has arrested seven individuals who have been indicted by a Grainger County Grand Jury on charges related to the sale and delivery of illegal narcotics. Brandon Scott Collins, 32, Bean Station; Derek Wayne Jones, 22, Morristown; Brand Wayne Smallman, 32, Morristown; Brandon Lee Alexander, 33, Talbott; Corey Paul Kelley, 24, Bean Station; Shannon Chad Miller, 37, Bean Station; and Andrea Jaye Houston, 41, Morristown, have all been indicted on charges of sale or distribution of controlled substances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 2 min Gods Monitor 1,136
morristown's wealthiest 5 min Nuisance Fred 12
Tommy Horner 1 hr Thankful 2
The list! 1 hr Deal 3
Whitley Gilbert, Whitley Davis 1 hr APes 5
Farmers Market 1 hr Tammy 23
Lydia Collins 2 hr Rosey 1
food on foot 13 hr Working man 30
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC