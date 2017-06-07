Seven indicted on drug charges
Tracey Wolfe Grainger Today Editor RUTLEDGE -a The Grainger County Sheriff's Department has arrested seven individuals who have been indicted by a Grainger County Grand Jury on charges related to the sale and delivery of illegal narcotics. Brandon Scott Collins, 32, Bean Station; Derek Wayne Jones, 22, Morristown; Brand Wayne Smallman, 32, Morristown; Brandon Lee Alexander, 33, Talbott; Corey Paul Kelley, 24, Bean Station; Shannon Chad Miller, 37, Bean Station; and Andrea Jaye Houston, 41, Morristown, have all been indicted on charges of sale or distribution of controlled substances.
