Newport Woman Drowns At Morristown Dam

A Newport woman, identified as Anna Jean Last , 29, 1069 Fowlers Ridge Road, died Thursday after police reports say she drowned at the Enka Low Head Dam in Morristown. Hamblen County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Enka Low Head Dam area near Highway 160 in reference to people stuck on the dam and a possible death around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

