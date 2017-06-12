New Trial Date To Be Selected In Case Of Ooltewah Wreck In Which 6 People Were Killed
A new trial date will be chosen soon for the Benjamin Brewer trial, which was set to begin today in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole, but was delayed after the defense said it discovered new evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nat Allen is gonna get paroled!!
|9 min
|Lol
|12
|joe
|12 min
|Mommy
|2
|Where is Heather B
|39 min
|Seriously
|4
|Exposing Kathy Ramos
|48 min
|Wonderdue
|3
|Any locals have any sextapez or pics online? (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Jack
|7
|Kidwell's Ridge Baptist Church
|2 hr
|Dewey
|6
|apartments/trailers/houses for rent in morristo... (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|cityhigh12
|71
|morristown's wealthiest
|16 hr
|Ha ha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC