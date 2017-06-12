Morristown businesses take precautions after 4 robberies in weeks
Police are continuing to investigate after four businesses have been robbed within a matter of weeks in Morrstown. The latest happened at a motel Sunday, where the suspect was caught on camera but was able to get away.
