General Session Court Cases Heard May 30

Sammy Joe Valentine , 9035 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt and domestic assault. Christina D. Jones , 203 Seaton Ave., fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia.

