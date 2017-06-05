General Session Court Cases Heard May 30

General Session Court Cases Heard May 30

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Sammy Joe Valentine , 9035 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt and domestic assault. Christina D. Jones , 203 Seaton Ave., fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How? 10 min Still in love 1
Amber Collins 15 min lisa 3
Another empty lot 37 min Friend of MK 3
Home wreckers 38 min Friend of MK 5
Deleted post: Local business hires stripper as ... 41 min Lol 41
Classic Tan 2 hr Side line 5
Jared 2 hr Wow 14
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 3 hr Candy Cane 1,016
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hamblen County was issued at June 09 at 2:14PM CDT

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC