General Session Court Cases Heard May 30
Sammy Joe Valentine , 9035 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contempt and domestic assault. Christina D. Jones , 203 Seaton Ave., fined $150 and court costs, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How?
|10 min
|Still in love
|1
|Amber Collins
|15 min
|lisa
|3
|Another empty lot
|37 min
|Friend of MK
|3
|Home wreckers
|38 min
|Friend of MK
|5
|Deleted post: Local business hires stripper as ...
|41 min
|Lol
|41
|Classic Tan
|2 hr
|Side line
|5
|Jared
|2 hr
|Wow
|14
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Candy Cane
|1,016
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC