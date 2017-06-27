American Job Center Offers Workshops

The American Job Center in Morristown offers workshops to help job seekers start or recharge their job search activities, according to a news release. New job seekers are also encouraged to attend one of the American Job Center orientation sessions to learn about the services available, the release says.

