Victoria Ellen Burns To Wed Derek Lee Voiles
Dan and Regina Burns, of Harrogate, announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Ellen Burns, of Harrogate, and Derek Lee Voiles, of Mohawk. The groom-elect is the son of Frankie and Angie Voiles, of Mohawk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|2 min
|Satan
|638
|Escapees
|3 min
|Blessed
|14
|Roma 3 employees
|7 min
|Dishwasher
|1
|Good hair cutter
|10 min
|Sheldon Cooper
|12
|Jessica Jones, Mcnew, Pettit
|12 min
|ReallyReally
|40
|Andrew Derk's at Koch foods
|18 min
|chrisjohnson
|3
|State Guard?
|1 hr
|Me too
|2
|New Restaurants
|5 hr
|Strip Malls it is
|34
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC