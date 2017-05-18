Victoria Ellen Burns To Wed Derek Lee...

Victoria Ellen Burns To Wed Derek Lee Voiles

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Dan and Regina Burns, of Harrogate, announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Ellen Burns, of Harrogate, and Derek Lee Voiles, of Mohawk. The groom-elect is the son of Frankie and Angie Voiles, of Mohawk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 2 min Satan 638
Escapees 3 min Blessed 14
Roma 3 employees 7 min Dishwasher 1
Good hair cutter 10 min Sheldon Cooper 12
Jessica Jones, Mcnew, Pettit 12 min ReallyReally 40
Andrew Derk's at Koch foods 18 min chrisjohnson 3
State Guard? 1 hr Me too 2
New Restaurants 5 hr Strip Malls it is 34
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC