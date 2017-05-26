Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs Tennessee Strong Act

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee STRONG Act at the Tennessee Department of Military in Nashville. Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins , Rep. David Hawk and Major General Max Haston, Tennessee's Adjutant General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are homes in Morristown so overpriced? (Mar '12) 1 hr Lol 43
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 3 hr just think 1,054
Girls who date black guys in morristown (May '15) 4 hr Friend of Jami 11
Who is the hottest woman in Morristown (Feb '09) 4 hr Friend of Jami 35
West Mobile Home Trailer Park 4 hr current resident 7
Rebecca chambers 7 hr Manda28 3
Shell on Cumberland 8 hr sick of the gossips 29
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC