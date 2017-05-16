Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun
There are 5 comments on the USA Today story from Tuesday May 16, titled Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun. In it, USA Today reports that:
Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun Officer is under investigation for pulling gun on woman changing license plate on SUV she purchased.
#1 Tuesday May 16
Maybe she looks and acts like a thief.
United States
#2 Tuesday May 16
KPD will have to fire him for that.
Even if the woman had been guilty, auto theft is a felony and would go to Criminal Court. The city wouldn't make any money off of such a charge.
While he was pulling his gun on her somebody somewhere was running a stop sign and getting away with it.
United States
#3 Tuesday May 16
Yeah, they were definitely getting away with it, since he's a Knoxville police officer and he was off duty.
#4 Tuesday May 16
So this is not my problem right now
United States
#5 Thursday May 18
She is black, that makes her guilty of something and dangerous
