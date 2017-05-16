Officer thought woman was stealing ca...

Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun

There are 5 comments on the USA Today story from Tuesday May 16, titled Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun. In it, USA Today reports that:

Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun Officer is under investigation for pulling gun on woman changing license plate on SUV she purchased. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qNBdoz A Knoxville Police Department officer is under investigation after pulling his gun while off-duty on a woman who was changing a license plate on an SUV she purchased in Jefferson City.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#1 Tuesday May 16
Maybe she looks and acts like a thief.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Two of Clubs

United States

#2 Tuesday May 16
KPD will have to fire him for that.
Even if the woman had been guilty, auto theft is a felony and would go to Criminal Court. The city wouldn't make any money off of such a charge.

While he was pulling his gun on her somebody somewhere was running a stop sign and getting away with it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Off duty barney

United States

#3 Tuesday May 16
Two of Clubs wrote:
KPD will have to fire him for that.
Even if the woman had been guilty, auto theft is a felony and would go to Criminal Court. The city wouldn't make any money off of such a charge.

While he was pulling his gun on her somebody somewhere was running a stop sign and getting away with it.
Yeah, they were definitely getting away with it, since he's a Knoxville police officer and he was off duty.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Citizen

Morristown, TN

#4 Tuesday May 16
No doubt wrote:
Maybe she looks and acts like a thief.
So this is not my problem right now
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Free At Last

United States

#5 Thursday May 18
She is black, that makes her guilty of something and dangerous

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Petition to free Nat Allan 18 min Bull Crap 25
breaking news CORRUPTION AT MANLEY BAPTIST (Jul '13) 22 min DDS 184
Bunk House 24 min Jamie 3
Ear cropping (Nov '13) 1 hr Been there 30
looking to buy chihuahua puppy !!!! (Apr '11) 1 hr Johnny 22
Looking for a good massage 1 hr Okay 6
Good Evil, Evil Good (Jul '15) 5 hr Bull Crap 33
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 17 hr jerry 691
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC