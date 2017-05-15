Morristown teen killed in shooting id...

Morristown teen killed in shooting identified

Sheriff Esco R. Jarnagin said Tamia Clark was found dead Friday night after a shooting inside Cherokee Park, located at 3045 Floyd Hall Drive. Dalton MItchell Hodges, 19, was charged with second-degree murder.

