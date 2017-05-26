Morristown a Chicken Head Mafiaa memb...

Morristown a Chicken Head Mafiaa member gets 25 years in meth ring

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Joel "Jose" Hosea Beasley, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy and firearm charges. The United States Department of Justice said Joel Beasley sold methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement five times between February 2015 and June 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orbit 1 hr Rebel 2
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 1 hr just thinks no ch... 986
Brittany Stanley (Jul '15) 1 hr Hump Hammer 29
Prek 2 hr Whit 8
Farmers Market 2 hr Henry 10
Restaurants Gone but not Forgotten 2 hr Goood 25
Pegging ??? (Oct '14) 3 hr Might be fun 14
Little Dutch Restaurant (Jan '11) 5 hr Mystery 56
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC