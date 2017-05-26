Morristown a Chicken Head Mafiaa member gets 25 years in meth ring
Joel "Jose" Hosea Beasley, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy and firearm charges. The United States Department of Justice said Joel Beasley sold methamphetamine to a person cooperating with law enforcement five times between February 2015 and June 2015.
