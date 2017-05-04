Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial...

Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial win at Volunteer

Thursday May 4

Mike Marlar scored the victory in Friday night's Scott Sexton Memorial for the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The win was worth $10,052 to the Winfield, Tennesse driver.

Morristown, TN

