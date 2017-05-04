Mike Marlar motors to Sexton Memorial win at Volunteer
Mike Marlar scored the victory in Friday night's Scott Sexton Memorial for the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The win was worth $10,052 to the Winfield, Tennesse driver.
