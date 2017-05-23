Manley Baptist Meets High Expectations on a Limited Budget with...

MAY 2017: It's not uncommon these days for traditional Baptist churches to gradually incorporate contemporary elements, until eventually the day comes when their services are no longer "traditional." That's not the path that Manley Baptist Church in Morristown, Tennessee took! Instead, Manley Baptist moved from its traditional sanctuary to a brand new 2,000-seat fan-shaped sanctuary and immediately switched over to a more contemporary service format.

