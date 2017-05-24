Haslam signs Tennessee Reconnect ActTennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed ...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee Reconnect Act into law Wednesday, making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer free college for all citizens. The act allows all citizens both high school graduates and adults the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicken Head Mafia
|9 min
|Hawk Eye
|2
|Charles Bailey
|21 min
|Curious
|5
|Home Wreckers
|31 min
|Big daddy
|5
|Punky's a snitch?
|46 min
|SC girl
|5
|You keep taking my posts down
|1 hr
|If u happen to se...
|14
|Orbit industries (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Interesting
|8
|Chastin waddell (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Lacey
|6
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|18 hr
|Bad Boy
|742
|breaking news CORRUPTION AT MANLEY BAPTIST (Jul '13)
|Thu
|That guy
|185
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC