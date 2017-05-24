Haslam signs Tennessee Reconnect ActTennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed ...

Haslam signs Tennessee Reconnect ActT...

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee Reconnect Act into law Wednesday, making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer free college for all citizens. The act allows all citizens both high school graduates and adults the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers.

