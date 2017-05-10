Crime 59 mins ago 12:40 p.m.Morristow...

Crime 59 mins ago 12:40 p.m.Morristown PD searching for suspects in robbery, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Morristown Police are searching for two suspects in a Saturday night shooting in East Morristown that injured a 19-year-old woman. Police said warrants for especially aggravated robbery have been filed for 22-year-old Ishaih Jamal White and 20-year-old Jamone Isaac White.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder. 3 min MoTown423 9
Girl shot in neck in Morristown 11 min MoTown423 18
Murder Last Night at Cherokee Park 30 min MoTown423 37
Team Tech (Jul '15) 33 min Citizen 30
Brunette White Mercedes Black wheels 1 hr Greta Gravedigger 20
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 1 hr Citizen 574
Sykes (May '16) 1 hr Citizen 24
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC