Crime 59 mins ago 12:40 p.m.Morristown PD searching for suspects in robbery, shooting
Morristown Police are searching for two suspects in a Saturday night shooting in East Morristown that injured a 19-year-old woman. Police said warrants for especially aggravated robbery have been filed for 22-year-old Ishaih Jamal White and 20-year-old Jamone Isaac White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder.
|3 min
|MoTown423
|9
|Girl shot in neck in Morristown
|11 min
|MoTown423
|18
|Murder Last Night at Cherokee Park
|30 min
|MoTown423
|37
|Team Tech (Jul '15)
|33 min
|Citizen
|30
|Brunette White Mercedes Black wheels
|1 hr
|Greta Gravedigger
|20
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|574
|Sykes (May '16)
|1 hr
|Citizen
|24
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC