Crime 4 mins ago 6:46 a.m.Morristown police looking for armed robbery suspect
Morristown Police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect who took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Police say a man entered the Shell gas station on South Cumberland Street in Morristown around 3:30 a.m. brandishing a revolver and demanding money from the store clerk.
