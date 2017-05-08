Aspen Dental to provide free dental c...

Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Veterans in East Tennessee can visit one of the four locations to receive treatment: Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Morristown and Lenoir City. Aspen Dental started the initiative to help veterans because many do not receive dental care under their health benefits with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder Last Night at Cherokee Park 46 min Disgusted 20
Looking for Ricky D Atkins 1 hr Sab0taged 1
Modern Day Lynchings 2 hr Concerning Ed 5
Girl shot in neck in Morristown 2 hr Concerning Ed 11
MILF's in Morristown (May '09) 4 hr Haaaa 115
Steve Masoner 4 hr The church lady 63
Brunette White Mercedes Black wheels 5 hr Errrr 16
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC