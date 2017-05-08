Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans
Veterans in East Tennessee can visit one of the four locations to receive treatment: Oak Ridge, Knoxville, Morristown and Lenoir City. Aspen Dental started the initiative to help veterans because many do not receive dental care under their health benefits with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
