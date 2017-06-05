Another member 'Chicken Head Mafia' draws lengthy prison term on drug, firearm charges
Purported "Chicken Head Mafia" member Joel Hosea Beasley, aka "Jose," 37, of Morristown, drew a 25-year federal prison term Thursday in U.S. District Court after being convicted on methamphetamine conspiracy and firearm charges. In a plea agreement, Beasley admitted to selling between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on five separate occasions in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay crusing spots (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Samlikesdick
|76
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Woman
|947
|billy wright (May '15)
|7 hr
|lol
|8
|Jaclyn and Shawn
|7 hr
|Defriended
|7
|Christian question
|8 hr
|just one answer
|16
|Looking for a small male mini dachshund to breed (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|Bella girl
|35
|Hayley Towne
|9 hr
|Found out
|1
|Little Dutch Restaurant (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|Buyer beware
|54
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC