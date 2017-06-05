Another member 'Chicken Head Mafia' draws lengthy prison term on drug, firearm charges

Purported "Chicken Head Mafia" member Joel Hosea Beasley, aka "Jose," 37, of Morristown, drew a 25-year federal prison term Thursday in U.S. District Court after being convicted on methamphetamine conspiracy and firearm charges. In a plea agreement, Beasley admitted to selling between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement on five separate occasions in 2015.

