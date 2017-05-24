An Evening of Bluegrass to support Kingswood

Michelin and Porter's Tire Store will host the concert, which will headline Flatt Lonesome, who was awarded IBMA Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year as well as SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year. Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Grammy nominee Paul Williams & The Victory Trio will perform, as well as the local group Saved Through Faith.

