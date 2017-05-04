American Job Center Offers Free Workshops

The American Job Center in Morristown will offer 12 different workshops in May, all designed to help job seekers, according to a news release. a Second Chance Job Readiness - 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m., May 8, 15 or 22; The AJC also houses a resource room with material beneficial to both job seekers and employers.

