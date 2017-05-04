American Job Center Offers Free Workshops
The American Job Center in Morristown will offer 12 different workshops in May, all designed to help job seekers, according to a news release. a Second Chance Job Readiness - 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m., May 8, 15 or 22; The AJC also houses a resource room with material beneficial to both job seekers and employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawn Mowing service - How much to mow 2 acres? (Feb '14)
|22 min
|Small businesses
|83
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|57 min
|just think
|439
|Kelly Services and Colgate
|1 hr
|crabbypatty
|6
|What to feed my German Shepherd??? (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Boss man
|141
|Joey Ellison owner of Infinite art & tattoo
|1 hr
|Boss man
|6
|Why do white people feel they are better than t... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|True believer
|74
|Jefferson City police officer credited with sto...
|2 hr
|bogus dui charge
|2
|Steve Masoner
|3 hr
|hell
|36
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC