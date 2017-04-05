Veterans Overlook to shine brighter
Easter is approaching, and the Sunrise Service will shine a little brighter with new lights and electrical hookups for the public address system at the Veterans Overlook. A group of men donated time Monday night, April 3, to dig a 180-foot ditch and run electric wire from Power Valley's hookup.
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alyssia Gulley
|1 hr
|CGG
|27
|Christy Lynn Gulley (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|She is nasty
|19
|socially promoted blacks
|1 hr
|Oh okay
|13
|who is the best black guy in bed (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Oh okay
|99
|Murder of store clerk about 1989 (May '14)
|3 hr
|Hillbilly
|57
|why do black people stink?
|3 hr
|JFrazier
|18
|Oh Boy! Texas Roadhouse. Another place to fe...
|3 hr
|missing stock
|37
|Justice for bradley
|4 hr
|sad but true
|97
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|just think
|251
|mike bucca
|17 hr
|TammiS
|23
|
