Veterans Overlook to shine brighter

Veterans Overlook to shine brighter

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Grainger Today

Easter is approaching, and the Sunrise Service will shine a little brighter with new lights and electrical hookups for the public address system at the Veterans Overlook. A group of men donated time Monday night, April 3, to dig a 180-foot ditch and run electric wire from Power Valley's hookup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alyssia Gulley 1 hr CGG 27
Christy Lynn Gulley (Sep '11) 1 hr She is nasty 19
socially promoted blacks 1 hr Oh okay 13
who is the best black guy in bed (Apr '14) 1 hr Oh okay 99
Murder of store clerk about 1989 (May '14) 3 hr Hillbilly 57
why do black people stink? 3 hr JFrazier 18
Oh Boy! Texas Roadhouse. Another place to fe... 3 hr missing stock 37
Justice for bradley 4 hr sad but true 97
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 9 hr just think 251
mike bucca 17 hr TammiS 23
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC