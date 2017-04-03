Troopers: Morristown man fled scene of crash that killed teen son
Charges are pending against a Hamblen County father for leaving the scene of an accident that killed his 17-year-old son. Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 1984 Chevrolet driven by Bradley Barnes, 17, was going southbound on Sulpher Springs Road Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. The vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road.
