Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonathan Yates
Nationwide Insurance has awarded agent Jonathan Yates with three awards in recognition of his sales in 2016, according to a news release. Yates is the principal agent of The Yates Agency Inc. He has eight offices in the East Tennessee area, including Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greeneville, Rogersville, Morristown and Knoxville.
