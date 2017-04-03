Mya Grace Rickard celebrates 2nd brthday

Mya Grace Rickard celebrates 2nd brthday

Mya Grace Rickard celebrates 2nd brthday Mya Grace Rickard turned 2 years old, today, April 2, 2017. She celebrated on Saturday April 1, 2017,with a Minnie Mouse themed birthday surrounded by family and friends at Westview Baptist Church.

