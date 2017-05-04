Member of 'Chicken Head Mafia' nets 20 years in meth conspiracy
A member of the so-called "Chicken Head Mafia" was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison following his conviction on charges related to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee. Jeffery Brian Wills, also known as "Fro," 27, of Greeneville, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Leon Jordan after a plea agreement in which Wills admitted that he sold varying quantities of methamphetamine in June and December 2015 to an individual cooperating on behalf of law enforcement, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Nancy Stallard Harr.
