Jefferson City police officer credited with stopping kidnapping

The suspect, Jacob Cain Bryant, 23, of Morristown, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, felony evading, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license. The Jefferson City Police Department says around 2:48 a.m. on April 20, K-9 Officer Ty Hager was doing a routine business check on Devotie Road when he heard gunshots, Someone then shined a light on his patrol car and Officer Hager then saw a vehicle speed off.

