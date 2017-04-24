Jefferson City police officer credite...

Jefferson City police officer credited with stopping kidnapping

Monday Apr 24

The suspect, Jacob Cain Bryant, 23, of Morristown, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, felony evading, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license. The Jefferson City Police Department says around 2:48 a.m. on April 20, K-9 Officer Ty Hager was doing a routine business check on Devotie Road when he heard gunshots, Someone then shined a light on his patrol car and Officer Hager then saw a vehicle speed off.

