Former Vice Lord gang member turns to...

Former Vice Lord gang member turns to higher power

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

After years of prison stays and selling drugs, a former Vice Lord gang member changed his ways and is now helping others to stay out of the gang life. As Rob Mcgee of Morristown, Tennessee walks through the doors at Captive Free Ministries, he's greeted by everyone young and old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 15 min DKT-1980 435
When do we elect a NEW sheriff 1 hr Ha ha 6
Kimberly and her man Jonathan 1 hr Ha ha 3
Nicks market 1 hr Bargainshopper 9
Farmers Market 1 hr Bargainshopper 2
Kelly Services and Colgate 2 hr I wish 3
need to find David Brackett 2 hr info 1
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC