Former Vice Lord gang member turns to higher power
After years of prison stays and selling drugs, a former Vice Lord gang member changed his ways and is now helping others to stay out of the gang life. As Rob Mcgee of Morristown, Tennessee walks through the doors at Captive Free Ministries, he's greeted by everyone young and old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|15 min
|DKT-1980
|435
|When do we elect a NEW sheriff
|1 hr
|Ha ha
|6
|Kimberly and her man Jonathan
|1 hr
|Ha ha
|3
|Nicks market
|1 hr
|Bargainshopper
|9
|Farmers Market
|1 hr
|Bargainshopper
|2
|Kelly Services and Colgate
|2 hr
|I wish
|3
|need to find David Brackett
|2 hr
|info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC