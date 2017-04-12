Continue Reading

Walters State Community College's Support Staff Council will host the Hot Rods and Yard Sale Spring Fling Saturday, April 22. The event will be held at the Morristown campus from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Council Fund. Early registration for cars is $20, and $25 on the day of the show.

