Auditions Scheduled For 'The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer'

Auditions have been scheduled for May 2 and 3 for the 26th annual Rose Center Summer Players' production, which will be "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." Auditions will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in the community room at the Rose Center, 442 W. Second North Street in Morristown.

