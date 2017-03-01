Vehicle seized during drug arrest

A traffic stop in Bean Station led to the arrest of two men on drug charges Wednesday, Feb. 22. Devan Tyler Mullins, 20, Morristown, and Billy Jason Clark, 31, Coeburn, Virginia, were traveling south on Hwy. 25E when Bean Station Patrol Officer Greg Johnson reportedly clocked the 2006 Nissan Armada they were in at 74 mph.

