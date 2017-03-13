Tiny home built in 24 hours to benefi...

Tiny home built in 24 hours to benefit Vietnam veteran

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

When people think of the mall in Morristown, Tennessee they generally think of consumerism, not construction. But a small sign at the mall entrance tells people otherwise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charter Spectrum 6 min Hello 1
Need some S&M? 15 min Sunshine 7
Golden dairy 55 min Nick 3
Pigs and Sl*ts -wearing "Leggings" all the time! 2 hr lol 8
Races 2 hr LmaO 7
Tigger turned snitch 2 hr LmaO 2
Bo Baxley 2 hr LmaO 2
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Hamblen County was issued at March 15 at 2:27PM CDT

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC