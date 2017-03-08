Tennessee House Votes to OK Fundraising Before Veto Override
The Tennessee House has passed a bill seeking to allow lawmakers to start raking in campaign cash while they wait for a veto override session. The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown passed on an 84-9 on Thursday.
