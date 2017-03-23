Tennessee Board Of Regents To Hold Quarterly Session March 31
The Tennessee Board of Regents will meet in its regular quarterly session Friday, March 31, in Smyrna with an agenda that includes changes in some student incidental fees requested by colleges, appointment of a new director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown and a report by students on the Tennessee Promise scholarship ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We need immigrants in Tennessee
|50 min
|No you are the moron
|5
|I miss you
|3 hr
|simply said
|55
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|like a broken record
|164
|Capital Bank (May '13)
|7 hr
|Customer information
|17
|Local teacher molesting young girls
|7 hr
|Teachers pet
|8
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|9 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Amazon fire stick jail broken
|10 hr
|Important Info
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC