Tennessee Board Of Regents To Hold Qu...

Tennessee Board Of Regents To Hold Quarterly Session March 31

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Tennessee Board of Regents will meet in its regular quarterly session Friday, March 31, in Smyrna with an agenda that includes changes in some student incidental fees requested by colleges, appointment of a new director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown and a report by students on the Tennessee Promise scholarship ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We need immigrants in Tennessee 50 min No you are the moron 5
I miss you 3 hr simply said 55
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 4 hr like a broken record 164
Capital Bank (May '13) 7 hr Customer information 17
Local teacher molesting young girls 7 hr Teachers pet 8
News Greeneville Names New Town Planner 9 hr South Knox Hombre 3
Amazon fire stick jail broken 10 hr Important Info 4
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC