Tennessee Board Of Regents Appoints New Director Of College Of Applied Technology
The Tennessee Board of Regents appointed a new director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, heard a report from students on the Tennessee Promise scholarship program and approved changes in some student incidental fees requested by colleges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election day
|29 min
|Okidoke
|1
|Welfare trash
|59 min
|well
|40
|Snowglobes
|1 hr
|Assistance
|1
|Fwb nsa morristown.
|1 hr
|Holy Grail
|10
|NIGEL REID Jr. You done nothing wrong. I sent y... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Holy Grail
|7
|Nigel Reed (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Holy Grail
|119
|good job mgt at LAC
|1 hr
|Citizen
|18
|Advice to older gals from a man
|1 hr
|Lol
|28
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Prayers please
|224
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC