Tennessee Board Of Regents Appoints New Director Of College Of Applied Technology

The Tennessee Board of Regents appointed a new director at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, heard a report from students on the Tennessee Promise scholarship program and approved changes in some student incidental fees requested by colleges.

