Storm fells trees, wreaks havoc in Blount
A brief but fierce storm system tore through Blount County Wednesday afternoon, felling trees, flooding roads and generally wreaking havoc for the better part of an hour. According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, the storm hit just after 3 p.m. and had departed by 4 p.m. Huge gusts of wind ushered in heavy rains, with nearly an inch of accumulation measured at McGhee Tyson Airport.
