Starlight 3-Gun Announce Musical Performances, Entertainment for Championship Match
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. - - Starlight 3-Gun LLC, the company behind the shooting industry's only nighttime national 3-Gun match, announced today that the Bret Mullins Band will provide live entertainment during the 2017 Starlight 3-Gun Championship.
