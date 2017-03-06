Starlight 3-Gun Announce Musical Perf...

Starlight 3-Gun Announce Musical Performances, Entertainment for Championship Match

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. - - Starlight 3-Gun LLC, the company behind the shooting industry's only nighttime national 3-Gun match, announced today that the Bret Mullins Band will provide live entertainment during the 2017 Starlight 3-Gun Championship.

