Shelter Open Tonight As Potentially Severe Storms Approach
Emergency Management Agency Director Bill Brown said this morning that the Opportunity House, at 203 N. Irish St., will be open to residents in need of a safe shelter. The preparations come as the National Weather Service Office in Morristown predicts that potentially severe storms could impact much of East Tennessee tonight.
