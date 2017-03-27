Rockline Industries To Launch New Business, Locate New Facility In Morristown
Governor Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Rockline Industries officials announced Thursday that the consumer goods manufacturer and supplier will form a new subsidiary, Iatric Manufacturing Solutions, and locate a new facility in Hamblen County.
