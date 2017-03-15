Police look for missing Morristown 13-year-old
Shelby Jane Spencer left her home on Highland Drive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Friday. She is described as a white female around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
