Police look for missing Morristown 13-year-old

Wednesday Mar 15

Shelby Jane Spencer left her home on Highland Drive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Friday. She is described as a white female around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

